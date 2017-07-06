Trump says CNN took mock video 'too seriously'

U.S. President Donald Trump leaves after a joint news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, Poland July 6, 2017.

WARSAW (Reuters) - President Donald Trump, asked about a mock video he tweeted that depicted him tackling and punching a man with the logo of CNN super-imposed on his head, said on Thursday the news network had taken the issue "too seriously".

Speaking at a news conference in Poland, Trump renewed his criticism of CNN and U.S. media when discussing the video, which critics said encouraged violence against journalists.