a month ago
Trump says CNN took mock video 'too seriously'
July 6, 2017 / 9:48 AM / a month ago

Trump says CNN took mock video 'too seriously'

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump leaves after a joint news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, Poland July 6, 2017.Carlos Barria

WARSAW (Reuters) - President Donald Trump, asked about a mock video he tweeted that depicted him tackling and punching a man with the logo of CNN super-imposed on his head, said on Thursday the news network had taken the issue "too seriously".

Speaking at a news conference in Poland, Trump renewed his criticism of CNN and U.S. media when discussing the video, which critics said encouraged violence against journalists.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; editing by Andrew Roche

