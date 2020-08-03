Politics
August 3, 2020 / 10:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says he can issue order on mail-in voting but hasn't gotten to it

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a question from a reporter during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he has the right to issue an executive order on mail-in voting but hasn’t gotten to it yet, and he vowed to sue Nevada over a new law that would send mail-in ballots to every voter ahead of the November presidential election.

The remarks come as Trump has sought to stoke fears of voter fraud stemming from mail-in balloting, an option that some states see as a useful way to allow citizens to vote amid the surging coronavirus pandemic.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below