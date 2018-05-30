FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 1:51 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Mexican president again tells Trump Mexico will not pay for wall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Tuesday repeated that his country would “never” pay for the border wall that his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump wants built to stop illegal immigrants crossing into the United States.

FILE PHOTO: Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of Hannover Messe, the trade fair in Hanover, Germany April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

“President @realDonaldTrump: NO. Mexico will NEVER pay for a wall. Not now, not ever. Sincerely, Mexico,” Pena Nieto said on Twitter.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump criticized Mexico for not helping to stop the flow of illegal immigrants into the United States, and repeated his election campaign promise that Mexico would pay for his planned wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Reporting by Diego Ore; Editing by Peter Cooney and Sandra Maler

