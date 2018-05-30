FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 1:00 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Trump says Mexico will eventually pay for border wall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticized Mexico for not helping to stop the flow of illegal immigrants into the United States and repeated his campaign promise that Mexico will pay for building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One to depart for travel to Tennessee from the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“In the end, Mexico is going to pay for the wall,” Trump told supporters in a campaign-style rally in Nashville, Tennessee. “They do absolutely nothing to stop people from going through Mexico, from Honduras and all these other countries ... They do nothing to help us.”

Mexico has said it would not pay for a border wall.

Reporting by Jeff Masion; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler

