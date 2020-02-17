Trump attends wedding of immigration hardliner, adviser Stephen Miller

Feb 16, 2020; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; President Donald Trump the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump attended the wedding on Sunday of one of his top aides, immigration hardliner Stephen Miller, to Vice President Mike Pence’s spokeswoman, Katie Waldman.

The wedding took place at the Trump International Hotel, a few blocks from the White House.

Miller has largely led Trump’s efforts to crack down on legal and illegal immigration to the United States. He is also a frequent speech writer for the president.

Trump returned from a weekend trip to Florida, including a visit to the Daytona 500 race, in time to attend.

The president, a Republican, campaigned in 2016 on a promise to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico and reduce the number of people crossing the border illegally. Miller has largely taken the lead in advocating for those and other efforts to tighten U.S. immigration policies during Trump’s tenure.