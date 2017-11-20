FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House promises welfare overhaul details early next year
November 20, 2017 / 8:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

White House promises welfare overhaul details early next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration will provide details of its plans to overhaul welfare in the first few weeks of 2018, a White House spokeswoman said on Monday.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders attends the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, U.S. November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

“This is something that the president has a great deal of interest in and I think you can count on probably the first part of next year seeing more specifics and details come out on that,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told a press briefing when asked about Trump’s comment earlier on Monday that “people are taking advantage of the system.”

Reporting by James Oliphant; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech

