Trump says he does not know the two associates of Giuliani

U.S. President Donald Trump answers reporters questions as he departs for campaign travel to Minnesota from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he does not know the two associates of his personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani who were arrested, even if they are in a picture with him.

Two foreign-born Florida businessmen, who helped Giuliani investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden, were charged in a scheme to illegally funnel Russian money to a pro-Trump election committee and other U.S. political candidates, prosecutors said on Thursday.