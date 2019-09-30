Trump pressed Australian PM to help in probe of Mueller inquiry origins: New York Times

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump urged Australia’s prime minister during a recent phone call to help the U.S. attorney general in an investigation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing two U.S. officials with knowledge of the call.

The White House restricted access to the call’s transcript to a small group of presidential aides, one of the officials said, according to the Times. It was an unusual decision that is similar to the handling of a July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that is at the heart of a House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into Trump, the paper said.