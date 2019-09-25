House Judiciary chief call on Barr to recuse himself from Ukraine probes

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Attorney General William Barr participates in a presentation ceremony of the Medal of Valor and heroic commendations to civilians and police officers who responded to mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S. September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General William Barr must recuse himself from any Ukraine-related investigations after a memo showed President Donald Trump in a July call told the Ukrainian president he would have the head of U.S. Justice Department contact him, the House Judiciary Committee chairman said.

“The President dragged the Attorney General into this mess. At a minimum, AG Barr must recuse himself until we get to the bottom of this matter,” U.S. Representative Jerrold Nadler, the panel’s Democratic chief, said on Twitter.