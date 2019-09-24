Biden to say Congress should impeach Trump if he does not comply with it

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Polk County Democrats Steak Fry in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Kathryn Gamble

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will call on U.S. President Donald Trump to comply with congressional requests for information on Ukraine and other matters, and say later on Tuesday that Congress should impeach him if he does not comply, a spokesman said.

The former U.S. vice president is set to deliver a statement on Tuesday afternoon about a report from the intelligence inspector general on a whistleblower who supposedly raised concerns about Trump.