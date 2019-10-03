Trump says he wants Ukraine, China to investigate Bidens

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a forum held by gun safety organizations the Giffords group and March For Our Lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S President Donald Trump said on Thursday he wanted Ukraine and China to investigate political rival and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his son, openly advocating an action that triggered a Democratic impeachment inquiry in Congress.

Trump’s earlier efforts to have Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy launch an investigation into Biden and his son Hunter were cataloged in a July 25 telephone call released by the White House, and a whistleblower complaint that alleged Trump withheld U.S. aid to pressure Kiev’s leader to comply.

“I would recommend that they start an investigation into the Bidens,” Trump said in response to a question on what he wanted Zelenskiy to do.

As he left the White House for a visit to Florida, Trump also said he believed China should launch a probe of the Bidens, alluding to unproven allegations he and his lawyer have made about Hunter Biden’s business dealings in China.

“And by the way, likewise, China should start an investigation into the Bidens. Because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine.”