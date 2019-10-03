Politics
October 3, 2019

Trump says he wants Ukraine to investigate Bidens

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a forum held by gun safety organizations the Giffords group and March For Our Lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S President Donald Trump said on Thursday he wants Ukraine to investigate political rival and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, openly advocating an action that triggered a Democratic impeachment inquiry in Congress.

The Republican president’s efforts to have the Ukrainian president launch an investigation into Biden and his son Hunter have been cataloged in a July 25 telephone call released by the White House and a whistleblower complaint that alleged Trump withheld U.S. aid to pressure Kiev’s leader to comply.

