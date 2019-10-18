U.S. Republicans plan vote to censure Democrat Schiff, face of impeachment inquiry

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) leaves a closed-door meeting after hearing testimony from U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, as part of the impeachment inquiry led by the House Intelligence, House Foreign Affairs and House Oversight and Reform Committeesl in Washington, U.S., October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican lawmakers will bring a motion to censure the Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, on Monday, a largely symbolic act by the minority party to express dismay about the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican.

“How many times has he (Schiff) lied to us? He should be censured,” said the top Republican in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, on Friday.

McCarthy said Schiff misled the public by saying he did not know the identity of the whistleblower who reported that Trump had pressed Ukraine’s president to dig up information about a political rival, Democrat Joe Biden.

That report precipitated the investigation into whether Trump should be removed from office. McCarthy said the whistleblower had met with Schiff’s staff.