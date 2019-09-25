House chairmen threaten subpoeanas after 'damning, shocking' call

U.S. President Donald Trump responds to reporters questions about his call with the president of the Ukraine and the whistleblower case that has resulted from it during a meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairmen of four of the U.S. House of Representatives committees involved in the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump called a summary of his call with Ukraine’s president “an unambiguous, damning, and shocking abuse” of office on Wednesday.

The four committee leaders, all Democrats, repeated that Congress needs full, unredacted access to the whistleblower complaint that fueled calls for the impeachment inquiry and threatened to subpoena the State Department and White House if they do not turn over related records for a Thursday deadline.