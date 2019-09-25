Lawmakers to review whistleblower complaint on Wednesday: official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Members of the U.S. House and Senate intelligence committees will be able to read a copy of the whistleblower complaint later on Wednesday that is at the center of an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, a congressional official said.

The official, who requested anonymity, said Congress would receive its own copies on Thursday.

Representative Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House panel, said on the House floor that members of the House committee would be able to view the complaint at 4 p.m. (2000 GMT), according to House officials.

“I should make the House aware that ... at 4 o’clock this afternoon the DNI is going to transmit the complaint to the intelligence committees where all the Intelligence Committee members will have an opportunity to read it,” Nunes said.