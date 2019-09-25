White House preparing to release whistleblower complaint: Politico

FILE PHOTO: The White House is seen from the Washington Monument in Washington, U.S., September 18, 2019 ahead of the reopening of the monument to visitors Thursday, September 19 after more than three years of construction and repairs. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is preparing to release a whistleblower complaint about U.S. President Donald Trump’s call with Ukraine’s leader by the end of the week, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing a senior administration official.

Media reports have said Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a phone call to investigate Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden and his son, spurring the U.S. House of Representatives to launch an impeachment inquiry into the president.

Trump said on Tuesday he would release a transcript of the call between the two leaders, but the White House had previously resisted releasing the complaint.