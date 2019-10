FILE PHOTO: Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) cries as Christine Blasey Ford testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., September 27, 2018. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Carolyn Maloney will be the acting chair of the House Oversight and Reform Committee after the death Thursday of chairman Elijah Cummings, a senior Democratic leadership aide said.

Maloney is No. 2 Democrat in seniority on the panel. The caucus process to elect a permanent chair will be announced at a later time, the aide said.