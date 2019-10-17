Politics
October 17, 2019 / 10:00 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. Democrat congressman Elijah Cummings has died: office

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: House Oversight and Government Reform Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) addresses a National Press Club luncheon on his "committee's investigations into President Donald Trump and his administration," in Washington, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. Democrat Congressman Elijah Cummings has died aged 68, his office confirmed on Twitter early Thursday.

“At approximately 2:45 a.m. on Thursday October 17, 2019, Congressman Elijah E. Cummings (MD-07) passed away at John Hopkins Hospital due to complications concerning longstanding health challenges,” his office said in a statement.

The statement said that more information would be released later Thursday. Reuters could not immediately reach his representatives for further comment.

Reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta; Editing by Toby Chopra

