Ukraine wants to stay out of U.S. domestic politics: presidential official

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy delivers a speech during a parliamentary session in Kiev, Ukraine August 29, 2019. Picture taken August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

(Reuters) - Ukraine wants to stay out of a domestic political battle in Washington and any attempt by either side to take advantage of Ukraine would damage relations, a top official in President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s administration told Reuters.

Ahead of a meeting with President Donald Trump this week, Zelenskiy is caught in a fight between Republicans and Democrats over allegations that Trump pressured Zelenskiy to investigate Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

Oleksandr Danylyuk, the top official of the body responsible for coordinating national security, told Reuters by phone that Ukraine’s main objective is to have support and trusting relations with the United States.

“Understanding the importance of Ukraine’s support in the context of everything that’s going on in our region, any attempts to use Ukraine by one party or the other is clearly detrimental to our relations,” he said by phone.