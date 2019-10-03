Politics
October 3, 2019 / 11:31 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Two U.S. diplomats drafted statement committing Ukraine to probe Trump political rivals: NYT

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. diplomats drafted a statement in August for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that would have committed his country to investigate President Donald Trump’s political rivals, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

The statement was drafted by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland and U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker, the Times said, citing three people briefed on the draft statement.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

