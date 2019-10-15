Trump lawyer Giuliani defies U.S. House subpoena

FILE PHOTO: Rudy Giuliani, former Mayor of New York City, speaks at an event in Ashraf-3 camp, which is a base for the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (MEK) in Manza, Albania, July 13, 2019.REUTERS/Florion Goga

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday said he would not comply with a subpoena issued by U.S. House of Representatives Democrats as part of their impeachment inquiry into the president.

A letter from a lawyer representing Giuliani sent to a lawyer for House leaders said that the inquiry was illegitimate, and that information they have sought relating to his work in Ukraine is protected by attorney-client privilege and other privileges.

“In addition, the subpoena is overbroad, unduly burdensome, and seeks documents beyond the scope of legitimate inquiry,” the lawyer for Giuliani, Jon Sale, said.

The House Intelligence Committee had asked Giuliani to hand over by Tuesday documents related to Trump’s effort to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Joe Biden, a top contender for the Democratic nomination to run against Trump in the 2020 election.

The Democratic-led House Intelligence Committee on September 30 issued the subpoena in consultation with two other House panels.