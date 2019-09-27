House panel to hear from inspector general on whistleblower complaint

(Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives committee will hear closed-door testimony from the intelligence community’s inspector general on Oct. 4, a congressional official said on Friday.

The hearing before the House Intelligence Committee relates to the whistleblower report alleging President Donald Trump abused his office in attempting to solicit Ukraine’s interference in the 2020 U.S. election for his political benefit.

The inspector general, Michael Atkinson, a Trump appointee, determined that the whistleblower’s report was credible.

Atkinson was also concerned that Trump potentially exposed himself to “serious national security and counter-intelligence risks” when he pressed his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his son, according to a Justice Department legal opinion.

Democratic leaders of the House this week launched a formal impeachment inquiry into the Republican president.