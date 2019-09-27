U.S. House defeats Republican measure disapproving of impeachment inquiry

A section of a White House memorandum describing President Donald Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shows President Trump referring to his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, U.S. Attorney General William Barr and the son of Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden in this copy of the memorandum released by the White House in Washington, U.S., September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives killed a Republican resolution on Friday disapproving of the formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced this week.

The vote was 222-184, largely along party lines, in favor of a motion to table the resolution introduced by Representative Kevin McCarthy, the House Republican leader.

The introduction of the resolution, and the vote, underscore the deep partisan divide in the House over the effort to investigate the Republican president.