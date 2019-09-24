House will start impeachment probe of Trump: Pelosi

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) greets Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) after speaking at an American Federation of Government Employees labor union rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday the House of Representatives will launch a formal inquiry into whether President Donald Trump should be impeached, declaring that no one is above the law.

The Democratic-controlled House will examine whether Trump sought Ukraine’s help to smear former Vice President Joe Biden, the front-runner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, Pelosi said.

“Therefore today I’m announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry,” she said.

“The president must be held accountable. No one is above the law,” Pelosi said.