House intelligence panel chair Schiff says whistleblower complaint credible, disturbing

U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks during a news conference about impeachment proceedings at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said on Wednesday after viewing a whistleblower complaint concerning President Donald Trump that the allegations were “deeply disturbing” and “very credible.”

“I found the allegations deeply disturbing. I also found them very credible,” Schiff told reporters.

“I want to thank the whistleblower for coming forward. I think what this courageous individual has done has exposed serious wrongdoing,” he said.