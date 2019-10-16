Trump: meeting between Attorney General Barr and Italy's Conte was appropriate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday said it was appropriate for U.S. Attorney General William Barr to meet with Italy’s prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, as part of a probe into the origins of the inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016, but he did not know anything about the contents of the meeting.

“I don’t know the details. I just know that our country is looking into the corruption of the 2016 election,” Trump, speaking at a joint news conference with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, said about the September meeting. “I don’t know anything about the meeting but certainly it would be appropriate because the word is - and you read it in the same papers that I do - that they did go to other countries to try and hide what they were doing.”