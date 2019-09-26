World News
September 26, 2019 / 9:59 AM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Ukraine lawmaker files request for full transcript of Trump-Zelenskiy call

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a news conference in New York, U.S. September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian opposition lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko has filed an official request for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office to release a full transcript of Zelenskiy’s July call with President Donald Trump, Interfax Ukraine said on Thursday.

According to a summary of the telephone call released by the Trump administration on Wednesday, Trump pressed Zelenskiy to investigate a political rival, former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden.

Goncharenko wants a full transcript, translated into Ukrainian, Interfax said, citing a Facebook post where Goncharenko had also pasted a scanned copy of his request. Zelenskiy’s office would not immediately comment.

Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Toby Chopra

