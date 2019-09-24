Senior Democrat Lewis calls for impeachment proceedings against Trump

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Rep. John Lewis speaks at a news conference held by Democrats on the state of voting rights in America the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., June 25, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis - RC11D1086C20

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative John Lewis on Tuesday joined other Democratic lawmakers in calling for impeachment proceedings to begin against President Donald Trump, becoming one of the most senior leaders to do so.

“We cannot delay. We must not wait. Now is the time to act. I have been patient while we tried every other path and used every other tool ... I believe, I truly believe, the time to begin impeachment proceedings against this president has come,” Lewis, a well-known civil rights leader, said in the House of Representatives.