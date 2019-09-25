Ukraine president says was not pushed by Trump to act on Biden

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy listens during a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he was not pushed by U.S. President Donald Trump to investigate a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, and does not want to involved in the U.S. elections.

“I don’t want to be involved to democratic open elections of U.S. state,” he said. “We had I think good phone call, it was normal, we spoke about many things ... I think, and you read it, that nobody pushed me.”