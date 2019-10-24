White House working on messaging team on impeachment: U.S. Senator Graham

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) holds a news conference to discuss his plans to introduce a Senate resolution condeming the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump as "illegitimate" at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said on Thursday that the White House is working on getting a team together to work on messaging on the House of Representatives probe into whether President Donald Trump should be impeached.

“I talked to Chief of Staff Mulvaney. I think they’re working on getting a messaging team together,” Graham said during a news briefing, referring to White House’s acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

Graham pointed to the impeachment process of former President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, who “had a team that was organized, that had legal minds that could understand what was being said versus the legal proceedings in question, and they were on message every day.

“President Clinton defended himself but he never stopped being president,” Graham said.