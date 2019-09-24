U.S. House to proceed with formal Trump impeachment inquiry: senior lawmaker

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal discusses his request to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig for copies of President Donald Trump's tax returns as he talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will move forward with a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, the head of a powerful House committee said on Tuesday.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal told reporters after meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that the chamber’s top Democrat had decided it was time to move forward, a position he said other committee chairmen supported.