Pelosi says public opinion shifting in support of impeachment inquiry

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news conference on lowering drug costs, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago

AUSTIN, TX (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Saturday that public opinion is now on the side of an impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Donald Trump following the release of new information about his conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Pelosi this week announced her support for an investigation after the surfacing of a whistleblower complaint that said Trump solicited a political favor from Ukraine’s president aimed at helping him be re-elected next year.

“In the public, the tide has completely changed, it could change now - who knows - but right now after seeing the complaint and the IG (Inspector General) report and the cavalier attitude the administration had toward it, the American people are coming to a different decision,” Pelosi said at a journalism event hosted by the Texas Tribune news website.

In a July 25 telephone call between Trump and Zelenskiy, the U.S. leader asked his counterpart to launch an investigation of Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, who had served on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.