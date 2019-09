Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during an American Federation of Government Employees labor union rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would make a statement Tuesday evening regarding investigations into Republican President Donald Trump.

Pelosi provided no details about her planned statement, which she told reporters would come at 5 p.m. (2100 GMT) after her meeting with fellow House Democrats.