Trump amps up complaints, says Pelosi may be guilty of treason

FILE PHOTO: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announces the House of Representatives will launch a formal inquiry into the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump following a closed House Democratic caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday launched a direct attack on House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying she could be guilty of treason for what he claimed was her knowledge of a top Democrat’s characterization of his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“Nancy Pelosi knew of all of the many Shifty Adam Schiff lies and massive frauds perpetrated upon Congress and the American people,” Trump tweeted, referring to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.