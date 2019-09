U.S. Attorney General William Barr participates in a presentation ceremony of the Medal of Valor and heroic commendations to civilians and police officers who responded to mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S. September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General William Barr and the U.S. Justice Department have gone “rogue”, U.S. House Speaker Pelosi said on Friday, days after opening an impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump over allegations that the president solicited Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 U.S. election.

“He’s gone rogue,” Pelosi said in an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program.