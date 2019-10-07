House Democrats subpoena Pentagon, White House budget office for Ukraine documents

FILE PHOTO: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announces the House of Representatives will launch a formal inquiry into the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump following a closed House Democratic caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Democrats on Monday issued subpoenas to the Pentagon and the White House budget office as part of their impeachment inquiry, requesting documents related to U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to withhold military assistance for Ukraine.

In a pair of subpoenas, the House intelligence committee said the Department of Defense and the White Office of Management and Budget must turn over the documents by Oct. 15.