U.S. Energy Secretary Perry to step down December 1: DOE

U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry attends the EU-U.S. High-Level Forum on small modular reactors at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, who told President Donald Trump last week he would resign late in the year, intends to step down on Dec. 1, the energy department said on Monday.

“While Secretary Perry continues to serve at the pleasure of the President, it is his intent to depart DOE December 1st,” an energy department official said in an email. In recent weeks Perry has found himself engulfed in the impeachment probe threatening Trump’s presidency over his work in Ukraine. A department official said last week in a letter to lawmakers that Perry would not provide documents they had subpoenaed in the impeachment probe of Trump.