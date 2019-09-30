American public's support for impeaching Trump rises to 45% amid Ukraine matter: Reuters/Ipsos poll

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with sheriffs from across the country on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The number of Americans who believe President Donald Trump should be impeached rose by 8 percentage points over the past week as Democrats began an inquiry into allegations that Trump pressured Ukraine to smear his top Democratic political rival Joe Biden, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Monday.

The Sept. 26-30 opinion poll found that 45% of adults believe Republican Trump “should be impeached,” compared with 37% in a similar poll that ran last week. Another 41% said that Trump should not be impeached and 15% said they “don’t know.”

Among Democrats, 74% said Trump should be impeached, up 8 points over the past week, while 13% of Republicans supported impeachment, up 3 points. It was unchanged among independents at 37%.

The poll also found that two out of three American adults, including nearly half of Republicans, said any elected official “should be removed” from office if they work with a foreign government to attack a political rival.