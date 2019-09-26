On whistleblower complaint, Pompeo says State Department acted appropriately

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday said he had not yet fully read the whistleblower complaint about U.S. President Donald Trump’s interactions with the leader of Ukraine but that he believed the State Department had acted appropriately.

“To the best of my knowledge and from what I have seen so far, each of the actions that were undertaken by State Department officials was entirely appropriate,” Pompeo told a news conference.