Pompeo: Former U.S. Vice President Biden should be investigated if he corruptly meddled in Ukraine probe of son

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media at the State Department in Washington, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said that President Donald Trump’s Democratic political rival Joe Biden should be investigated if evidence shows he improperly intervened to protect his son from an investigation in Ukraine.

“I do think if Vice President Biden behaved inappropriately, if he was protecting his son and intervened with the Ukrainian leadership in a way that was corrupt. I do think we need to get to the bottom of that,” he said on ABC’s “This Week.”

(The story corrects to say that Pompeo said Biden should be investigated if evidence shows he behaved corruptly, not that Biden behaved corruptly.)