Trump: No quid pro quo in call with Ukraine president

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump denied on Tuesday that he withheld millions of dollars in aid from Ukraine as leverage to get its president to initiate an investigation that would damage Democratic political rival Joe Biden.

Trump, a Republican who is seeking re-election in 2020, said the $400 million in aid to Kiev was frozen because he believed European countries should also contribute. Biden is seeking the nomination from his party to run against Trump.