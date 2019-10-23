U.S. Republicans disrupt Trump impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican lawmakers on Wednesday disrupted the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s dealings in Ukraine by entering a secure room where a witness had been testifying, according to two Democrats who had been attending the session.

Laura Cooper, the Defense Department official who handles Ukraine matters, was forced to stop testifying after Republicans “barged” into the closed committee room, Democratic Representative Ted Lieu said.

Democratic Representative Gerry Connolly told reporters that some Republicans had yelled in the room.

Republican Matt Gaetz, an outspoken Trump supporter who led Wednesday’s action, had tried to enter the committee room last week but had been turned away because he was not a member of the three panels authorizing the investigation.