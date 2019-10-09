Trump says he would cooperate with impeachment probe if rights guaranteed

U.S. President Donald Trump listens to questions from reporters during an event to sign executive orders on "transparency in federal guidance and enforcement" in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the White House would cooperate with the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry if House Democrats “give us our rights.”

The White House has criticized Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for not calling a vote of the full chamber to authorize the impeachment investigation.

Asked by a reporter if he would cooperate with Democrats’ demands for testimony and documents if a House vote were held, Trump said: “We would if they give us our rights.”