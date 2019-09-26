World News
September 26, 2019

Schiff says complaint lays out scheme to use leverage of U.S. Foreign aid to obtain dirt on a political opponent

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said the whistleblower complaint released on Thursday reveals a series of “damning allegations” concerning President Donald Trump’s conduct, including a telephone call in which he sought dirt on a political opponent from Ukraine’s president.

The complaint “sets out a series of the most damning allegations concerning the conduct of the president and others potentially within the administration,” Schiff told reporters after a hearing in which the acting U.S. director of national intelligence testified that the complaint was credible.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Franklin Paul

