Schiff says complaint lays out scheme to use leverage of U.S. Foreign aid to obtain dirt on a political opponent

Committee Chair U.S. Representative Adam Schiff (R-CA) questions Acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Joseph Maguire during his testimony before a House Intelligence Committee hearing on the handling of the whistleblower complaint in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said the whistleblower complaint released on Thursday reveals a series of “damning allegations” concerning President Donald Trump’s conduct, including a telephone call in which he sought dirt on a political opponent from Ukraine’s president.

The complaint “sets out a series of the most damning allegations concerning the conduct of the president and others potentially within the administration,” Schiff told reporters after a hearing in which the acting U.S. director of national intelligence testified that the complaint was credible.