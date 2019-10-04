Schiff says inspector general correct in deciding whistleblower complaint was urgent, credible

Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson departs after testifying at a House Intelligence Committee closed-door hearing on a whistleblower complaint about President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. intelligence community’s inspector general was correct in deciding a whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump was urgent and credible, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said in a statement on Friday.

Inspector General Michael Atkinson testified before a closed-door hearing of Schiff’s panel on Friday about the complaint, which is at the center of a House of Representatives impeachment inquiry of Trump.