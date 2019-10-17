U.S. House Intelligence chairman says impeachment transcripts to be public

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) arrives prior to participating in the closed deposition of George Kent, deputy assistant secretary of state for Europe and Eurasian Affairs, as part of the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said on Wednesday the committee will make public transcripts of interviews conducted with witnesses in the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump.

In a letter to House colleagues, the Democratic chairman said the transcripts would be made public, subject to redactions, at some points in the future. Some Republicans have been complaining they have been unable to see transcripts.