U.S. House intel panel chief: Trump's cannot use office to probe rivals

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks about the House impeachment inquiry at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments calling on Ukraine and China to probe one of his top Democratic rivals in the 2020 election only add to the urgency of the House of Representative’s impeachment inquiry, the head of the intelligence panel said on Thursday.

“The President cannot use the power of his office to pressure foreign leaders to investigate his political opponents. His rant this morning reinforces the urgency of our work,” U.S. House intelligence committee chairman Adam Schiff tweeted.