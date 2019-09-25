U.S. House Intelligence chairman: Trump's Ukraine call far more damning than expected

U.S. President Donald Trump listens to questions from reporters as he holds a bilateral meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, on Wednesday said President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s president was far more damning than expected.

Schiff, a Democrat, said the memo of the call that the White House released earlier on Wednesday in which Trump asked Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, currently seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, sounded like threats made by the mafia.