FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), flanked by Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) (not pictured) and Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) (not pictured) holds a news conference following the weekly Senate party caucus luncheons at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate, Chuck Schumer, on Tuesday said that President Donald Trump’s recent promise to release the transcript of a phone call believed to be at the heart of a whistleblower complaint about Trump was not enough.

“We need the complaint,” Schumer said. “Simply to release the transcript is not going to come close.”